You have to see this! Shirtless man in golf cart leads police on 10-mile chase - East Idaho News

GETAWAY GOLF CART? — It’s not everyday you see a shirtless man riding a golf cart while being pursued by police, but it recently happened in California, and the laughable video has gone viral.

The video shared by Inside Edition on Sept. 25, 2023, shows a golf cart making its way through the streets of the San Fernando Valley. The man, who was suspected of assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft, led the Los Angeles Police Department on an almost 10-mile chase.

He drove against traffic and through intersections on red lights. At one point, the video shows six cop cars near the golf cart but the man drives right past authorities.

“There were no clubs on the golf cart but there was a pet,” the news outlet mentioned. “A dog was riding on the lap of the suspect.”

The man eventually drove into a gas station and Sushi restaurant parking lot where he got out of the golf cart and tried to run away with the dog. He didn’t get far as police quickly moved in to arrest him.

“About 15 officers stepped in to apprehend the suspect but it only took two to grab the dog,” Inside Edition said. “The dog was reportedly returned to the suspect’s family.”