Authorities identify man hit and killed near Lava Hot Springs - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, confirmed the identity of the deceased man as Tyler Blair, 34, from Pocatello.

Next of kin has been notified, and the incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

“My deepest sympathies to Tyler’s friends and family as they grieve this sudden loss,” said Coroner Torey Danner in a news release.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A person has died after being hit by a truck Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 6:30 a.m. A 34-year-old man was on Highway 30 near milepost 373, which is just east of Lava Hot Springs, when he was hit by a 58-year-old man from Bancroft, who was driving a white Ford F150 pick-up truck. The younger man died at the scene, according to Idaho State Police.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with responding authorities.

Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies, ambulances from Lava Hot Springs and Search and Rescue responded to the incident. The responding agencies cleared the scene at 9:49 a.m.

The identities of the deceased and the driver have not been released. The incident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police and more information is expected to be released soon.