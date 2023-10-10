Bear Lake High students spend a day working in the community for annual Service-a-thon - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER — On Monday, as happens one day each fall, the halls of Bear Lake High School emptied as the entire student body ventured off campus to serve the Montpelier-area community.

The annual “Service-a-thon,” as it has been named, was launched eight years ago when Principal Luke Kelsey joined the school’s administration.

One of the first things he did when he took the position, Kelsey told EastIdahoNews.com, was meet with the parent-teacher organization to brainstorm fundraiser ideas. The group landed on the Service-a-thon — providing services to the community in exchange for pledges.

Over recent years, though, the school has ditched the fundraiser aspect, and the event has become purely about service.

“I just think that kids, in general, need more opportunities to serve other people. That’s not a knock on any generation — it’s just good for kids to get out and things for other people,” Kelsey said.

Bear Lake High School students load into buses as they head out for Service-a-thon. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

The final hour of every school day at Bear Lake High is spent in what the school calls “mentor classes.” Every year, four incoming freshmen are assigned to a mentor class, where they spend all their time with the same teacher.

Younger students are mentored by the teacher — who checks with every student on matters of classwork, personal struggles or anything the student needs. They are also mentored by upperclassmen as they grow to become the mentors themselves.

In the fall, those groups of around 16 students bust out into the community to help pick up trash, do yard work or whatever else is needed.

Senior Toby Flake said it’s fun to spend time outside of school with peers he might not do so with otherwise.

“It’s fun to get together with your class — your MC class — and just go out and do service — it makes you feel good,” Flake said. “You just create memories, there’s fun times being with classmates.”

A bonus, he added, is that the recipients of the service often offer treats.

Kelsey said, with a laugh, that recipients will provide snacks during Service-a-thon — and on multiple occasions, have brought snacks to the school on other days as a thank you to the class that helped them.

The work started, Kelsey said, around campus. The first couple years, students built a retaining wall on campus with help from locals who donated time and expertise. The students also planted trees and laid sod.

“We did some major improvements to our school because I felt like our school was hurting a little bit,” the principal said.

Tammy Stephens, a teacher and the student government advisor, said that the event has grown to see students aid elderly residents wash windows, clean flower gardens, pull weeds and winterize homes.

“Some (classes) are doing jobs (at the school). Some are over at the fairgrounds. We’re in a variety of places — it’s just a couple hours of giving back,” Stephens said. “Most of the kids seem to look forward to it.”

Stephens said it is not difficult to find people who need help.

“This is a small community,” she said. “Mr Kelsey asks around and, you know, people say, ‘My neighbor could use some help.’ We just, kinda, look out for each other.”

Kelsey said that the event has helped unified the students, especially within the mentor classes. It also casts a positive light on the local teens, who he jokingly admits can have a wild side.

But, one day every fall, the community is reminded that its high school-age kids are willing to help out wherever their help is needed.