Construction worker killed in work zone after being struck by semi - East Idaho News

KIMBERLY – A construction zone worker died last week after being hit by a semi.

The 22-year-old man from Filer was struck on Sept. 23 while working on the Kimberly Interchange east of Twin Falls, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

A news release from Idaho State Police says a 75-year-old man driving a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck westbound on Interstate 84 when he went into a closed travel lane in the construction zone.

The semi continued through multiple traffic control devices before hitting the 22-year-old. The semi-truck continued westbound, striking a 2022 Ford Ranger before stopping.

The worker died at the scene. His name has not been released but he was employed by Road Work Ahead, a subcontractor hired to provide traffic control for the ongoing replacement of the interchange.

“Our hearts go out to this person’s family and friends during this unimaginable time, as well as to the first responders who assisted with the incident,” says a Facebook post by ITD. “Please exercise caution, reduce your speed, and strictly adhere to posted signage within work zones. The safety and lives of construction workers rely on it.”