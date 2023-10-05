Dozens of local vendors participating in free craft fair this weekend in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A craft fair will take place in Idaho Falls this weekend and community members are invited to attend the free event.

The Harvest and Holiday Craft Fair is happening at the Snake River Event Center at the Shilo Inn, located at 780 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We have approximately 90 vendors,” said Joni Norman, the coordinator of the event. “There (will be) a lot of variety of home crafts.”

Norman said there will be wreaths, soaps, tumblers, t-shirts, sweatshirts, permanent jewelry, skincare and cosmetics, honey, wood items and crocheted products.

There will also be food and treats available to purchase from tacos, burritos and tamales to cheesecake kabobs, Mexican pastries and lemonade.

“This is my first year (being over this craft fair),” Norman explained. “I’ve been a participant in many craft fairs but I’ve never coordinated them (until this year). It’s so much fun. I really enjoy it.”

Norman, whose business is Me & You Events, said the first craft fair she coordinated was in March called Spring Fling. She did it as a fundraiser and donated the money collected from the booth fees to the church she attends.

After that craft fair, Norman said the manager of the Snake River Event Center asked her if she would start doing more craft events there.

“The door opened, and I was like, ‘Yes! I think that might be something that would be fun to do,'” Norman said. “Our last event in March was very well attended. We were busy the whole day.”

With the upcoming holiday craft fair almost here, Norman hopes people are looking forward to attending with friends and family to socialize while also checking out the vendors.

“Come on out and see all the local vendors and support local families,” she said. “Instead of going to a big store, support local.”

There are a few booth spaces still available for vendors. If you are interested in setting up a booth, contact Norman at joninorman@ymail.com.