Eastern Idaho Public Health holding drive-thru flu, COVID-19 shot clinics - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Public Health will be holding three drive thru flu and COVID-19 clinics on Oct. 5, 12, and 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1250 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls. This clinic is open to anyone in need of immunizations.

As the flu and cold season begins, vaccination is important for protecting yourself and your loved ones from illness. Flu viruses are constantly changing, so flu vaccines may be updated from one season to the next to protect against the viruses that research suggests will be common this year. While some people who get vaccinated still get sick, flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce severity of illness.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine remains the best protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 illness this fall and winter.

The three drive thru clinics will be offering high dose flu, regular flu, children’s flu and the children’s flu mist. The clinics will also offer the updated COVID-19 vaccine to insured individuals 12 and older. The clinic will be billing Medicaid, Medicare and other insurances. Reduced cost options for the flu vaccine will be available for uninsured individuals.

Please call (208) 533-3235 to verify insurance and schedule your appointment beforehand and bring your insurance card to the clinic.

If these clinics do not meet your needs such as location, please contact your local county public health department or your local provider.