How hunters can participate in Fish and Game's annual wolf trapper education class - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

POCATELLO – Idaho Fish and Game is hosting a wolf trapper education class in Pocatello on Saturday, Oct. 7, and there is still space available. The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game Regional Office at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to buying wolf trapping tags. And, anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education.

Class registration can be completed online or by stopping by any regional Fish and Game office for assistance. The cost of the course is $9.75.

Wolf trapper education is taught by a certified wolf-trapping instructor who will cover wolf trapping regulations and ethics, wolf habits and behavior, trapping methods, and reporting requirements.

For more information about any of the trapper and hunter education programs in Idaho or specific classes in the southeast region, call the Pocatello Fish and Game office at (208) 232-4703.