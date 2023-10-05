Men arrested after allegedly attacking woman with box cutter over road rage incident - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested after they reportedly attacked a woman with a box-cutter after a road rage incident.

Justin Crabtree, 38, and Jeffery Bowles, 39, are charged with one count of felony aggravated battery.

According to police reports, on Sept. 8, a woman was driving east on 12th Street when a white 2013 Ford Explorer pulled out in front of her at 12th Street and Merritt.

The woman told officers she was “angry and flipped the vehicle off.”

The Ford stopped, and two men got out of the car, allegedly asking the woman if she “wanted to get jumped for flipping someone off.”

The woman replied, “What are you going to do about it?” before the two men reportedly pulled her out of the car and kicked her several times, according to court documents.

The men then pinned her to the ground and one of them “cut her on the right cheek and eyebrow with a blue handled box cutter.”

According to police reports, the cut on the woman’s cheek was approximately two inches long.

After the alleged attack, the woman called the police and described the men. She was able to take a photo of their license plate, leading police to identify the men as Crabtree and Bowles.

Later that day, the men were seen with the Ford in the parking lot of Winco in the same clothes the woman described. Police showed the woman the photo, and she identified them as the men who attacked her.

A warrant was issued for their arrest, and both men were booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Sept 25.

Crabtree’s posted $15,000 bond on Oct. 2. Bowles’ posted $15,000 bond and he was released to pre-trial services on Sept. 29.

No-contact orders were issued for the victim against both men.

Crabtree is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20, and Bowles is expected to appear for his on Oct. 11.

If convicted, both men could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Crabtree and Bowles have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.