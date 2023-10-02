Rigby student wins Zions Bank scholarship - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Zions Bank:

RIGBY– A Rigby Junior High student is the latest recipient of Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s scholarship. Eighth-grader Julie Erhardt won a $500 savings account as a regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing.

David Hosmer, manager of Zions Bank’s Rigby branch, announced Erhardt’s win during a branch presentation on Sept. 26.

“We’re proud to recognize the academic achievements of Julie through the Pays for A’s program,” Hosmer said. “Our goal is to inspire students to work hard in school and earn good grades.”

Pays for A’s rewards students who put in the effort to make their grades count. Erhardt was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank. She was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the fall scholarship drawing. Of nearly 2,400 entries, 18 students throughout Idaho and Utah were randomly selected as winners of their respective regions.

For nearly two decades, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Idaho and Utah for earning great grades. Students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location.

Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are also entered into a drawing to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes, each worth $500, and one statewide grand prize of $1,000. In 2023, the grand prize for each state has been increased to $1,500 in honor of Zions Bank’s 150-year anniversary.

For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.