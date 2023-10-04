Woman charged with meth trafficking after admitting to having drugs at her home during traffic stop - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT- A 40-year-old woman was charged with meth trafficking after telling officers about drugs in her home.

Chandra Martin was charged with felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine or amphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday around 7:19 p.m., two officers with the Blackfoot Police Department were driving west on Bergener Boulevard underneath the Exit 19 overpass when they noticed a black BMW in front of them had a darkened license plate cover.

The officers pulled the car over and identified the driver as Martin. During the stop, the officers requested a K9 to meet them and perform a free air sniff around the car.

The K9 indicated a positive result for the odor of narcotics inside the car.

When asked what was in the vehicle, Martin reportedly said “drugs and a glass pipe” were in the driver’s side door pocket, according to court documents.

Officers searched the car and found “two glass pipes wrapped in a cloth and a small black mesh bag.”

According to the police report, the pipes were covered in a white substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Also inside the mesh bag were multiple smaller plastic bags filled with what later tested positive as methamphetamine.

During the search, Martin told officers she had more drug paraphernalia at home.

After Martin was arrested and booked, officers executed a search warrant at her house on the 300 block of West Sexton Street.

Inside the home, officers reportedly found a “pink case that contained a small plastic bag with residual meth and one plastic tooter (paraphernalia) inside the clock in the kitchen.

Also in the kitchen, officers found six glass pipes with methamphetamine, a purple THC vape, half a marijuana joint, an empty dab cart, one benzodiazepine, and marijuana edibles.

In the living room, officers say they found a gray scale with a “residual amount of meth,” eight bags with residual meth, and small amounts of meth, a used glass pipe, meth scrapings, a used glass bong, another glass pipe with residual meh, three baggies of meth, two small baggies of marijuana, and nine small baggies of meth, according to court documents.

Officers also reportedly found a “large abundance of unused small plastic bags,” a small bag of meth, a used glass pipe tip in a bedroom, and a stainless steel vase with plastic pipes in the bathroom.

The total weight of the methamphetamine found added up to 29.31 grams.

Martin was booked into the Bingham County Jail, where her bond was set to $50,000.

She is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 12. If convicted, she could face up to life in prison.

Though Martin has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.