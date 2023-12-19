$500 reward available for information leading to arrest in recent vandalism case - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A $500 reward is being offered to help identify some suspects in a string of recent vandalism.

It happened to some vehicles on 7th Street, Orlin Drive, Terry Drive and Laguna Drive around Oct. 24, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Several vehicles had damage to windows or mirrors.

Images captured from surveillance video show two people, but Clements says police aren’t sure if there were others involved. The truck in the photo isn’t involved.

And it’s possible the suspects told someone else what they did.

“If anyone has information that would be helpful on this case, we would like to know,” she said.

The total cost of damages isn’t clear.

East Idaho Crime Stoppers posted on social media that tips resulting in an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

If you have information, you can submit tips anonymously by clicking here or with the P3 Tips app.