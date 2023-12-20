Artisan Holiday Market in local coffee shop brings 'hidden gems' into view - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — With Christmas fast approaching, craftsman and artisans will be gathered and selling their work at a local coffee shop.

The Holiday Artisan Market will be on Dec. 20 and go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bru House Galilei at 502 North Main Street. Around a dozen vendors will be present, each with unique items to sell.

“When you shop local and you sell local, you spend it within the community,” said Susan Still, owner of Bru House Galilei. The organizers of the event are Still and Amber Cook, the owner of REsylez, a local clothing store.

People who go to the Holiday Market will be greeted by the sound of soulful singing and an array of vendors spread out through the coffee shop. They can order a hot chocolate, coffee, wine or beer and browse through the market and see what it has to offer.

As they browse, they’ll find a selection of baked goods, earrings, glass work and an assortment of knick knacks. People will also find art on the walls by local artists.

“There will be a variety of things to purchase small and large,” Still said.

As people shop, they’ll be able to hear local musician Lenet Neifert sing. She’s been singing at events in Old Town for about six years and she favors soul music and funk.

“She’s a local person here too trying to spread her love through music,” Still said.

With Christmas almost here, Still said that the market will be the perfect place to find last minute gifts.

“(The present) has a different meaning when somebody makes it (by hand),” Still said.

Still also spoke to the troubles Historic Downtown Pocatello has faced over the years. She said that most people aren’t aware of what they can find in the downtown.

“One of the hardest things is that we struggle to get the word out,” Still said.

People have told Still after visiting Bru House, “Wow, I’ve lived here my whole life and never knew you were here. You’re like a little hidden gem.”

Still encourages people to come to Bru House to find more of the area’s hidden gems.