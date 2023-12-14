Bomb threats sent to schools across the state, including Fremont County - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Many schools across the state, including Fremont County, received an email claiming that bombs had been placed in schools.

The threat was sent on Wednesday, according to Fremont County Joint School District 215 Interim Superintendent David Marotz.

“Someone with a random email sent out a spam that said, ‘We have placed bombs in your schools, and they are going to go off,'” Marotz said.

He told EastIdahoNews.com that school resource officers and local law enforcement were contacted.

“As a precaution, we sent officers to each of our buildings. They did a walk-through of each of our schools, and then I sent a notification to all of the parents,” he said.

There was no credible threat, and school stayed in session.

Marotz said the threat was sent to school districts all over Idaho and in other states too.

According to KTVB, schools within the Vallivue School District were canceled Wednesday morning due to anonymous bomb threats. The threat was cleared and determined to be fake. Threats were also made to Emmett School District.

Students were sent home in Wyoming on Wednesday due to bomb threats, and law enforcement there did not find the threat credible either, according to County 10.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported a similar situation this week. Bomb threats prompted evacuations across several schools. The FBI got involved and did not find credible threats.

“We have to take these things seriously and do our due diligence to make sure kids are safe,” Marotz said.