City of Ammon wants to help you dispose of your Christmas tree with a bonfire and fireworks show - East Idaho News

AMMON – With Christmas now just days away, time is running out to get a Christmas tree, if you haven’t already.

For those who buy a real tree, knowing where to dispose of it after the holidays are over isn’t always apparent.

The city of Ammon wants to help with that. It’s partnering with Lookout Credit Union for its annual Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and fireworks show.

The event is happening on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. and will take place at McCowin Park.

It will feature music, vendors, food, prizes, swag, and of course, a bonfire and a spectacular fireworks show. Vendors will open at 6. The fire department will light the trees at 6:30. Fireworks will begin when the bonfire is fully lit.

The city will begin collecting trees on Dec. 26. Make sure all the decorations have been removed. Trees can be dropped off at Williams Street and Targhee Street on the far west side of McCowin Park.

Details are in the flyer below. You can also contact Randal Miller for more information. Call (208) 612-4041 or send an email to rmiller@cityofammon.us.