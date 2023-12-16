College of Eastern Idaho receives approval for two new bachelor degrees - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) is proud to announce that the Idaho State Board of Education has granted approval for the institution to offer the first two Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.S.) degrees at the college. The decision, made on Wednesday, reflects the commitment of CEI to provide accessible and affordable higher education opportunities for learners in the region.

Dr. Lori Barber, Vice President of Academics Affairs at CEI, expressed enthusiasm for the new programs.

“These applied baccalaureate degrees provide a conduit for learners in region VI to complete their bachelor’s,” she said. “We know there are many people with some college and no degree right here in Bonneville County. Now these stakeholders have a local option for a degree that could result in higher-order employment.”

Designed to meet the needs of local employers, the degrees aim to produce well-trained graduates who can contribute effectively to the workforce. Barber emphasized the positive impact on both learners and employers.

“It’s a win for learners, a win for employers and a win for the entire community. CEI is grateful to the State Board of Education for approving these degrees,” Barber stated.

CEI administrators presented proposals to the board, highlighting the expansion of access, meeting local industry demand and targeting students with associate of applied science degrees. The community colleges committed to offering the degrees at a reduced cost compared to traditional four-year institutions.

Dr. Rick Aman, President of CEI, expressed the institution’s commitment to making these new degrees accessible.

“CEI is committed to making technical degrees accessible to all in Eastern Idaho. Our new applied bachelor’s degrees in Cyber and Operations Management are a testament to that commitment,” he said. “By being authorized to offer these new, four-year degrees at an affordable tuition, and close to home, we are empowering students from all walks of life to enhance their careers in cybersecurity and operational supervision.”

The Board thoroughly debated all proposals, resulting in a unanimous vote in favor of CEI’s B.A.S. in Digital Forensics and Analytics and a 5-3 vote in favor of CEI’s B.A.S. in Operations Management.

In light of the rising interest in community colleges offering bachelor’s degrees, CEI’s initiatives align with the growing recognition of the potential benefits, including cost savings. With the average cost of tuition and fees at public four-year colleges on the rise, CEI is dedicated to providing a high-quality education with the lowest possible out-of-pocket cost.