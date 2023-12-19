Don’t know what to do this holiday weekend? Idaho Falls has free activities including ice skating and trolley rides - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Not sure what to do this holiday weekend with family or friends? Free, fun, festive activities are being offered in the city of Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC) launched free downtown ice skating and horse-drawn trolley rides in November, and there’s still time to be a part of it.

“We enjoy providing free and festive holiday activities to bring the community together in downtown Idaho Falls,” said Courtney Hernandez with IFDDC. “These activities also offer an opportunity for families and individuals to enjoy the holiday season without spending more money, during this time of high spending.”

The Downtown Ice-Skating Rink is offering free skating sessions and free skate rentals. The rink is open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hernandez said the ice rinks’ last day of the season will be on Jan. 13.

Ice skaters can find the rink on Memorial Drive. It is on the cement pad along the River Walk.

As for the downtown horse-drawn trolley rides, it’s complimentary every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 30.

The trolley pick-up location is at the southeast corner of B Street and Park Avenue, across from the Civitan Plaza. People can wait at the corner for the trolley to come around.

Other free activities include walking in the Japanese Friendship Garden and looking at the holiday lights.

“We also hope that by bringing more people into downtown, we will be able to show them all of the amazing sights, galleries, shops, restaurants and other businesses that will keep them coming back,” Hernandez said.

IFDDC also organized “Decorate Downtown.” Different classes from elementary schools created decorations for storefront windows. Below is a map to find the storefront locations.

“My favorite part is watching everyone enjoy the activities! It’s a lot of hard work to arrange everything, but when it all comes together, it’s magical in the end,” Hernandez added.