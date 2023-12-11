Four teachers punished for violating Idaho's Code of Ethics - East Idaho News

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Friday against four teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators.

The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.

The commission revoked and suspended licenses for a range of violations, from rape to viewing pornography on a school computer.

Below are summaries of the complaints against the educators and the commission’s disciplinary decisions.

Wade Schvaneveldt

Wade Schvaneveldt — Soda Springs School District

Wade Schvaneveldt engaged in a sexual relationship with a teenager and he was sentenced in June to serve a prison term of 8-18 years. He held a career technical education certificate and a teaching certificate with economics and mathematics endorsements. He was convicted of two felonies related to the rape charge.

The PSC permanently revoked his teaching certifications.

RELATED | Former Soda Springs coach gets 25 years for Ada County lewd conduct charge

Nancy H. Lucio — Heritage Academy

Nancy H. Lucio used her school district computer to forward confidential student and employee information to her personal email address. She held an interim administrative certificate with school principal endorsement and an interim teaching certificate with early childhood education and English as a second language endorsements.

The PSC issued a letter of reprimand for her personnel file and will require an ethics course be completed.

Mark Baer — Plummer-Worley School District

Mark Baer used his school district computer to view pornography. He holds a teaching certificate with English, social studies and history endorsements.

The PSC suspended his teaching certification for two years, with the condition he complete an ethics course and that a licensed counselor issue a letter demonstrating that he is fit to be in the classroom.

Christopher S. Perrigot — Minidoka County School District

Christopher S. Perrigot pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery. He admitted to unlawfully touching the buttocks of a female student in 2021. He holds an alternative authorization content specialist license with all subjects endorsement and held a non-traditional CSI interim teaching certificate with all schools endorsement.

The PSC suspended his teaching certification for five years with possible conditional reinstatement: receiving the benefit of the withheld judgement or dismissal of the underlying conviction; no other criminal convictions; completion of two ethics courses on boundaries and classroom management.

Kelly Moysh — Blackfoot School District

Kelly Moysh provided diuretic Lasix pills to one or more students on the wrestling team. The pills are a banned substance and were obtained in Mexico. He drove a bus transporting the varsity wrestling team to Post Falls but did not have the proper certifications to drive the vehicle. He was both a teacher and wrestling coach. He holds a teaching certificate with visual arts endorsement.

The PSC did not take any action on his license. The PSC’s administrative complaint recommends suspending his teaching certification until he: completes an ethics, drug-free workplace and understanding academic dishonesty courses; and an honoring the game course from Positive Coaching Alliance.

Current administrative complaints

EdNews obtained four additional administrative complaints through a record’s request. The PSC has not made a final decision against the teacher, staff or administrator being investigated for violating Idaho Code. The state provides an opportunity to contest the allegations contained in the complaint during its administrative proceeding, if requested by the person accused of wrongdoing. One or more of the cases could be placed on the PSC’s next scheduled meeting for disciplinary decisions.

Cory Gaylor — Kuna School District

Cory Gaylor pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and “children-enticing” over the Internet. He was convicted in 2023. He holds a teaching certificate with world language and Spanish endorsements. The PSC recommends permanent revocation of his certifications, according to the administrative complaint.

Eric M. McDermott — Boise School District

Eric M. McDermott was convicted of sexual battery of a minor child between the ages of 16-17. He was convicted this year. He holds a teaching certificate with English, social studies and history endorsements. He was employed by the Boise school district during the 2022-23 school year. The PSC recommends permanent revocation of his certifications, according to the administrative complaint.

Ronald Stone — Coeur d’Alene School District

Ronald Stone was convicted in 2022 of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. He is serving life in prison. He held a teaching certificate with all subjects endorsement and a pupil service certificate with a school counselor endorsement. The PSC recommends permanent revocation of his certifications, according to the administrative complaint.

Donald B. Young — COSSA Schools

Donald B. Young made inappropriate comments to colleagues and students, such as a desire to have sex with colleagues and commenting on female students’ bodies. He holds an occupational specialist teaching certificate with auto maintenance and light repair endorsements. He was employed by COSSA Schools — Parma, Notus, Wilder and Marsing schools districts – during the 2022-23 school year. The PSC recommends suspending his certifications until he completes ethics, boundaries and classroom management courses. Evidence of completion must be provided to the commission prior to consideration for reinstatement, according to the administrative complaint.

Executive committee recommendations

The PSC’s executive committee went into a short executive session to review three cases. In open session, they did not use names but case file numbers. They declined a counteroffer in case 22317 (Kelly Moysh), recommended to permanently revoke the teacher’s certificate in case 22327 and revoke the teacher’s certificate in case 22314. EdNews requested more information on cases 22327 and 22314 but was informed that these documents are not currently a public record. These cases could come before the PSC at a future meeting.

The PSC staff reported that two complaints had been reviewed and returned without an administrative complaint issued; there are three new cases for the executive committee to review at its next meeting and eight new cases recently opened that could come before the PSC for review.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 8, 2023