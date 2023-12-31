Hardworking mother attending school full-time gets a surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Krista is a wonderful, sweet lady and is one of the most giving people you could ever meet. She loves people and is quick to give her ever-present smile to all she comes into contact with.

Krista and her husband Kip live in Arimo and have had a series of challenges. Kip was in a bad car accident and received multiple injuries which left him unable to work. Shortly after his recovery, he got COVID-19, which permanently damaged his lungs. Through all of this, Krista remained the happy, positive, grateful person that she is.

Krista realized it was up to her to support their family and made the decision to return to school and become a registered nurse. She is the oldest student in her class and in her unique, happy way has become like a second mother to her fellow classmates. Her days start very early with studying, then driving from Arimo to Idaho Falls for classes full-time and now is doing clinicals, which require her to travel to several different clinics and hospitals throughout eastern Idaho.

Secret Santa asked if we could pay Krista a visit with a Christmas gift. Watch our final Secret Santa surprise of 2023 in the video player above!