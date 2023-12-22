Hungry on Christmas Eve and Christmas? These restaurants will be open. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Don’t want to cook for the holidays? Would you rather eat out?

While many restaurants are closed on Christmas — more than a few are open. We’ve got you covered with a list of places planning to offer meals.

Idaho Falls/Ammon

Chinese Garden Restaurant: The restaurant will open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Christmas from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Black Bear Diner: The diner will be open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Christmas dinner being served after 11 a.m. Prime rib will be served for $25, and turkey and ham will be served for $22. The food will come with salad, sides, and a piece of pie.

Jakers Bar & Grill: You can have Christmas Eve dinner with Jakers from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be three dinner choices, including turkey for $25.95, roast beef for $30.95, and prime rib from $32.95 to $48.95. Call (208) 524-5240 to make reservations. They are closed Christmas Day.

Longhorn Steakhouse: The steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Redd’s Grill: There will be an all-you-can-eat Christmas buffet on Saturday, Dec. 23. There will be many food items like ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, lil smokies, and individual turkey pot pies. It will take place inside the Snake River Event Center at the Shilo Inn. Serving hours will be between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults (11-55) will cost $28, seniors (56+) will cost $25, children (5-10) will cost $14, and 4 and under eat for free. Click here to make a reservation.

Shari’s Cafe and Pies: The restaurant is open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tired of turkey and ham? The business is serving its 10 oz slow-roasted prime rib dinner all day on Christmas.

Applebee’s: The bar and grill is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed on Christmas Day.

Fuji Sushi & Hibachi: The restaurant is spreading holiday cheer by staying open all day on Christmas from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet: The buffet is open on Christmas Eve from noon to 4 p.m. Turkey and ham will be served along with the regular menu. It’s closed on Christmas Day.

Dee Kitchen: The business will be open on Christmas Eve from noon to 9 p.m. and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pocatello/Chubbuck

Applebee’s: The bar and grill is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will offer holiday drinks. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

Jakers Bar & Grill: You can have Christmas Eve dinner with Jakers not just in Idaho Falls but also in Pocatello from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call (208) 478-2000 to make a reservation. They are closed Christmas Day.

Elmer’s Restaurant: Christmas Eve hours will be from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

El Caporal Mexican Restaurant: Employees say they will be open on Christmas Eve from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will not be open on Christmas Day.

Fuji Japanese Steakhouse: The restaurant will be open regular business hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Rexburg

Denny’s: The diner will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to employees. The diner is offering turkey, mashed potatoes, pie, and other holiday foods along with its regular menu.

Applebee’s: The bar and grill is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

JB’s: The restaurant is open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Christmas Day, it’s open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be Christmas dinner offered with food like ham, turkey, potatoes, stuffing and pie.

Do you know other places that are open or offering great deals? List them in the comments below this article!