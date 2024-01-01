Idaho Falls man charged after allegedly selling meth to police informant - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been charged for a June incident where officers say he was attempting to traffic meth.

Justin Shawn Walton, 41, was charged with felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, according to court documents.

An Idaho Falls Police officer was contacted by a confidential informant between June 10 and June 15, who reportedly said they could purchase methamphetamine from a suspect they knew as “BB.”

The informant told the officer they could purchase an ounce of methamphetamine from BB for $350.

Detectives reportedly met with the informant at an undisclosed location in Bonneville County, where they provided the information with $350, an audio recording device and a sending device.

According to the informant, the suspect would be in a white Dodge Dakota.

Detectives followed the informant to the place of purchase in Jefferson County. The suspect, identified as Walton, arrived in a white Dodge Dakota.

Walton gave the informant a white envelope that reportedly contained a “small clear Ziploc baggie containing suspected methamphetamine,” according to the police report.

The informant then met the detectives back at an undisclosed location in Bonneville County and gave them the envelope.

Detectives tested the contents of the envelope which came back presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

The informant then gave detectives the phone number for Walton and identified him from a DMV photo.

A warrant for Walton’s arrest was issued on Dec. 21 and was served on Dec. 22 in Bonneville County. He was taken to Jefferson County and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a bond of $75,000.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2024. If convicted, Walton could face up to life in prison.

Though Walton has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.