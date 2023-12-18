Idaho Public Television to broadcast 2022 BYU-Idaho Christmas concert - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from BYU-Idaho.

REXBURG — In celebration of the Christmas season, Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2022 performance of “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” with special guest GENTRI will be broadcast across the state on Idaho Public Television (IdahoPTV).

A 60-minute edited version of the concert will air on both Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 21, at 9 p.m.



“BYU-Idaho is happy to share its biggest performance of the year with even more people across the state,” said Brett Crandall, university public affairs director. “We hope as Idahoans across the state watch this performance, they will feel the spirit of Christmas in their homes.”

The 2022 concert features special guest GENTRI alongside the Sonos Handbell ensemble and the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir, Vocal Union, men’s and women’s choirs, and dancers from the College of Performing and Visual Arts.

Short for “The Gentlemen Trio,” GENTRI are pioneers of a signature sound best-described as “cinematic pop.” Encompassed by epic orchestrations and dynamic three-part harmonies, their music includes popular classics, current hits, and Broadway favorites, as well as their original inspiring compositions.

GENTRI has performed extensively throughout the United States and across the globe, sharing the stage with world-renowned artists. The Gents are also known for their award-winning music videos, which have been viewed tens of millions of times, with their albums reaching #1 on various Billboard charts.