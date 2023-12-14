In-N-Out just opened its first restaurant in the Gem State. We asked if one is planned for eastern Idaho. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Fans slept overnight in their cars and waited for hours in 30-something degree weather this week for the opening of In-N-Out in Meridian.

It’s the burger chain’s first restaurant in Idaho. For years, customers have hoped to get their hands on a Double-Double and “Animal Style” fries without having to travel to California, Nevada, Utah or elsewhere.

Plans are in the works for a second In-N-Out in the Gem State – it will be in Boise.

The closest In-N-Out to eastern Idaho opened in August 2022 in Logan, Utah. It’s the Beehive State’s 12th In-N-Out restaurant and lines for burgers and fries were out the door for weeks.

Many are wondering if the company now has its eyes on eastern Idaho.

“We aren’t working on any prospective locations in Idaho Falls or Pocatello at this time, but we know they’re both wonderful communities,” Mike Abbate, Assistant Vice President of Real Estate and Development for In-N-Out, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Sorry, local In-N-Out fans. Looks like you’ll be waiting a little longer to enjoy that burger.

Since the franchise’s founding in 1948, the fast-food brand has expanded across California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. The Meridian location is the company’s 400th store.