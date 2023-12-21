Judge orders release of Tylee Ryan's body to family members - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A judge has ordered the remains of Tylee Ryan to be turned over to her family members.

The 16-year-old was found dismembered and burned on Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property on June 9, 2020, nearly nine months after investigators say she was killed. Her 7-year-old brother, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, was also found buried on the property.

The state of Idaho has maintained custody of Tylee’s body since the gruesome discovery but District Judge Steven Boyce signed an order Wednesday authorizing her body to be released to her next of kin. Colby Ryan, Tylee and JJ’s older brother, will likely take custody of the remains.

JJ Vallow’s body was released to family members in October.

Lori Vallow Daybell, JJ and Tylee’s mom, is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of first-degree murder in May for their deaths, along with conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s former wife. She is currently awaiting trial in Arizona on charges of conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband, and Brandon Boudreaux, her former nephew-in-law.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin April 1 in Ada County for Chad Daybell, who faces murder charges.