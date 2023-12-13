Jury determines Google Play Store is an illegal monopoly. Here's why the CEO of rival Epic Games says the tech giant lost. - East Idaho News

(CNN) — Fresh off his company’s monumental court victory over Google, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says he has a theory for why a federal jury determined Google was running an illegal monopoly with its app store: The company left too much of a paper trail to ignore.

“Google executives wrote things down,” Sweeney told CNN in an interview Tuesday, citing numerous emails presented at the four-week trial.

Those emails may have led to the first major antitrust decision against a tech giant since the US government took on Microsoft in the 1990s.

The pivotal case brought by Epic, maker of the hit video game “Fortnite,” had challenged Google’s app store fees and restrictive business contracts with smartphone makers and other partners, alleging Google had violated US antitrust laws.

The jury’s unanimous verdict not only found that Google held a monopoly in Android app distribution and in-app billing, but that it resorted to illegal tactics to maintain its power. The decision could lead to penalties against Google that may reshape its app store business for years to come.

Google has vowed to appeal, but the court decision was a striking condemnation, a stark contrast to Epic’s successive defeats in a similar high-stakes case targeting Apple. Google said its app store provides “more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform.”

‘Full speed ahead’

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, seen here in November 2021, says he has a theory for why a federal jury determined Google was running an illegal monopoly with its app store. | SeongJoon Cho, Bloomberg/Getty Images

Asked to respond to Google’s vow to appeal, Sweeney said simply: “Full speed ahead.”

The fact that Google was willing to record evidence of its misconduct, while Apple habitually leaves very little paper trail, plays a large part in explaining the difference in results between the two cases, Sweeney said.

“It became very striking early on, and throughout the entire trial, that Google executives put their thoughts in writing very clearly,” Sweeney said. “And then they got up on the stand and gave testimony that was just utterly contradictory to what they’d written down.”

In one widely cited email presented at trial, a Google app store executive boasted of persuading Riot Games, publisher of the popular game “League of Legends,” to abandon plans for a rival Android app store with a promise of $10 million in marketing.

A string of other internal emails bolstered a narrative that Google viewed other app stores as a threat and pursued contracts that would keep them from competing with Google’s app marketplace, Sweeney said.

“They wrote things down to tell each other their smart ideas,” Sweeney said of the Google executives. “And they wrote things down to tell other people their accomplishments so that they would get a higher bonus, and they wrote things down to partners, and partners who received Google’s proposals wrote things down about what they thought Google was actually trying to accomplish. That very clearly exposed all of their wrongdoing.”

That meant the jury did not need to wade through complicated economic theories or expert predictive models that are often a confusing feature of other antitrust battles, Sweeney said.

Apple, by contrast, “was a company that puts nothing in writing other than their final decisions and policy,” Sweeney added. “And so it was nearly impossible to get insight into their anticompetitive motives” during Epic’s case against the iPhone maker, he claimed.

Apple has maintained — and a US district judge and federal appeals court have agreed — that Apple is not a monopolist in app distribution on Apple devices.

Epic has appealed aspects of the Apple case to the US Supreme Court.

In the Google case, even though Google failed to preserve documentary evidence by automatically deleting internal chat logs, the jury still had access to enough material to understand there was a difference between Google’s trial testimony and the company’s preserved communications, Sweeney said.

Google’s practice of deleting certain chat logs after 24 hours has earned the company rebukes or scrutiny from multiple federal judges, including the one overseeing this case and the judge presiding over the US government’s antitrust case targeting Google’s search business.

Fortnite player on the jury

Jurors also seemed to grasp the stakes as technology users themselves, Sweeney said, describing how, in informal conversations after the verdict was delivered, some of them revealed their personal experiences with app store restrictions.

“One of the folks had turned out to be a ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Rocket League’ player,” Sweeney said. “They were taking selfies with us and just hanging out. It just shows the incredible power of the justice system. You have a billion-dollar company challenging a trillion-dollar company, and nine citizens in California get together, hear the facts and render a verdict. That’s an amazing innovation. … It’s not like this everywhere.”

In January, the judge in the Google case is expected to begin considering how to fix Google’s anticompetitive behavior.

The open-ended process could lead to substantial changes to Google’s business, including how it manages the Android operating system that it licenses to wireless carriers and smartphone makers. It isn’t clear yet what those may be.

Sweeney told CNN that Google’s “insanely sneaky and illegal” conduct means the company can’t be trusted to abide by any court-ordered modifications to Google’s behavior, and a breakup of some kind ought to be on the table.

“If it becomes impossible for Google to actually solve the problems and be trusted to solve the problems, and comply with court orders, then I think the question of structural remedies has to be raised,” he said, using an antitrust term used to describe forcing a company to spin off assets.

Ultimately, however, Sweeney admitted it isn’t clear if the trial will resolve what kickstarted the litigation in the first place: The removal of “Fortnite” from the Google Play Store due to Epic’s deliberate campaign to circumvent the app store’s rules and trigger a legal showdown.

“I’m not sure if we’ll ever be back on Play,” he said. “That is very much dependent on a bunch of Google decisions. … We intend to bring ‘Fortnite’ to any store that gives all developers an awesome deal.”

What does the verdict mean for Google? The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company’s new building in New York on Sept. 6, 2023. A federal court jury has decided that Google’s Android app store has been protected by anticompetitive barriers that have damaged smartphone consumers and software developers, dealing a blow to a major pillar of a technology empire. | Peter Morgan, AP File SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google lost an antitrust lawsuit over barriers to its Android app store, as a federal court jury has decided that the company’s payments system was anticompetitive and damaged smartphone consumers and software developers. It’s a blow to a major pillar of Google’s technology empire. But it’s a win for Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game that brought the lawsuit — and, analysts say, for the broader game developer community. Below are some questions and answers about what the verdict means. Why did Epic sue? Epic, which is based in Cary, North Carolina, filed its lawsuit against Google three years ago, alleging that the internet search giant has been abusing its power to shield its Play Store from competition in order to protect a gold mine that makes billions of dollars annually. Just as Apple does for its iPhone app store, Google collects a commission ranging from 15%-30% on digital transactions completed within apps. Why did Google lose? The jury reached its decision with just three hours of deliberation after listening to two hours of closing arguments from the lawyers on the opposing sides of the case. They sided with Epic, whose lawyer depicted Google as a ruthless bully that deploys a “bribe and block” strategy to discourage competition against its Play Store for Android apps. Google, Epic lawyer Gary Bornstein said, makes it too cumbersome or worrisome for consumers to download Android apps from other distribution outlets than the Play Store. “Google makes it a challenge to put a competitor on the phone (powered by Android),” Bornstein said. “If a competition were a race, it’s like Google gets to run on a nice smooth track and everyone else has to run on quicksand.” In its original lawsuit, Epic said Google “prevents app distributors from providing Android users ready access to competing app stores.” Were it not for Google’s “anticompetitive” behavior, Epic said in its complaint, Android users “could freely download apps from developers’ websites, rather than through an app store, just as they might do on a personal computer.” Technically, it is possible to download apps from outside of Google’s Play Store, but Epic argued that for most people this is too cumbersome, requiring as many as 16 steps, for instance, to download Fortnite. And for those who try, Google sends “dire warnings that scare most consumers into abandoning the lengthy process.” Google’s lawyer, meanwhile, attacked Epic as a self-interested game maker trying to use the courts to save itself money while undermining an ecosystem that has spawned billions of Android smartphones to compete against Apple and its iPhone. Epic’s David vs. Goliath approach seems to have won over the jury. A key witness, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, sometimes seemed like a professor explaining complex topics while standing behind a lectern because of a health issue. Epic CEO Timothy Sweeney, meanwhile, painted himself as a video game lover on a mission to take down a greedy tech titan. What happens next? Google sought to avoid having a jury trial, only to have its request rejected by U.S. District Judge James Donato. Now, Donato will determine what steps Google will have to take to unwind its illegal behavior in the Play Store. The judge indicated he will hold hearings on the issue during the second week of January. Google said it will appeal the decision. But Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter says the search giant faces an “uphill battle.” While remedies Google must enact haven’t yet been decided, Pachter said he believes that its rivals will focus on the fee the company charges developers in its store. In the Apple case, the judge barred the company from implementing “anti-steering provisions,” Pachter said, that is, preventing developers from steering people toward third-party payment stores outside of Apple’s own app store. While Apple’s fees within its own store remain largely unchallenged, he added, “the anti-steering prohibition has led to a slow creep of traffic toward direct-to-consumer transactions.” Apple is still appealing the decision. “We expect Apple to ultimately lose its appeal,” Pachter said in a research note. “Google’s loss, however, allows for DIRECT store competition within its Android platform, and we believe that it is likely to result in lower platform fees over the next several years.” What does the verdict mean for Google? Depending on how the judge enforces the jury’s verdict, Google could lose billions of dollars in annual profit generated from its Play Store commissions. But the company’s main source of revenue — digital advertising tied mostly to its search engine, Gmail and other services — won’t be directly affected by the trial’s outcome. Shares in Google’s parent company, Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc., slipped less than 1% on Tuesday. The stock is up 50% so far this year. Didn’t Apple win a similar case? Indeed, Apple prevailed in a similar case that Epic brought against the iPhone app store. But that 2021 trial was decided by a federal judge in a ruling that is currently under appeal at the U.S. Supreme Court. The nine-person jury in the Play Store case apparently saw things through a different lens, even though Google technically allows Android apps to be downloaded from different stores — an option that Apple prohibits on the iPhone.

