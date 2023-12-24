Jury finds man guilty of attempted strangulation - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 38-year-old man was found guilty of attempted strangulation on Wednesday.

Michael James Hinkel was found guilty after a jury trial of one count of felony attempted strangulation, according to a news release from Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley.

According to the release, on Jan. 24, Hinkel placed his hand around a woman’s neck, “restricting her breathing.”

Hinkel initially pleaded not guilty to the charge on June 6, after he was returned to Bingham County on a warrant.

Hinkel’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2024, before Retired District Judge Alan Stephens. He could face up to 15 years in prison.

“I would like to thank all law enforcement from Shelley Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office involved in this case, especially Sergeant Jon Croxford and Officer Joseph Pacheco,” says Jolley in the release. “I would like to thank my legal assistant/victim witness coordinator, Jodi Allen, and law enforcement’s victim witness coordinator, Susan Nalley, for their hard work preparing this case and providing support to the victim. Lastly, I would like to thank my second chair, Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hart, for his invaluable assistance in preparation and support in the courtroom.