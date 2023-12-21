Law enforcement responds to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 86, drivers asked to use caution - East Idaho News

POWER COUNTY — Law enforcement is asking drivers to stay away from a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 86 Thursday morning.

The crash happened near milepost 56. According to Idaho 511, it’s impacting both directions from Arbon Valley Highway to Tank Farm Road. All lanes are blocked as of 9:50 a.m.

Drivers can expect delays and traffic is being directed around the accident.

Video sent to EastIdahoNews.com shows several cars, along with firefighters from Fort Hall in the area. It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers on Facebook that there is visibility issues due to heavy fog and to take alternate routes.

Idaho State Police advises motorists should check Idaho 511 for the latest updates.