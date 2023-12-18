Man arrested after reportedly being found watching child porn in parking lot - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 50-year-old man was arrested Sunday after officers say he was watching child pornography in a parking lot.

Shawn Theron Peterson was charged with felony possession of sexually exploitative material.

On Sunday at 1:40 pm., dispatch received a report of a man parked at the Famous Footwear parking lot in Ammon, watching pornography, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they located the car and Peterson, who they learned was on felony parole. According to court records, Peterson was convicted of felony child sexual abuse in 2014.

Peterson reportedly admitted he was not supposed to be in possession of a non-approved mobile device.

Deputies contacted Peterson’s parole officer and searched the cell phone, where they found “multiple images of underage kids without clothing and in pornographic settings.”

Peterson was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond and future hearings have not yet been set.

If convicted, Peterson could face up to 10 years in prison.

Though Peterson has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.