McDonald's employee who walks over 2 miles to work gets special Christmas gift from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Isaiha has always been a responsible person.

Two and half years ago, he and his siblings were sent to live with their grandma. Isaiha held down a job, went to school and played hockey as he worked toward a scholarship. He eventually dropped out of both school and hockey to help his grandma with his siblings.

Isaiha’s grandma was diagnosed with cancer in August 2022 and passed away this March. A month later, Isaiha’s brother lost his life.

Isaiha and his older sister were left to fend for themselves. He pulled himself out of depression with her help.

Isaiha works at McDonald’s and hopes to save enough money to get into a place of his own. He bought a car six months ago but it broke down the same week he bought it. He walks about three miles each way to get to work or relies on rides from his sister or friends.

He doesn’t give up on himself or let his situation define him. Isaiha has a big heart, is kind and has a smile that is contagious. He has goals to continue his education and get back into hockey.

Secret Santa asked that we visit Isaiha and surprise him with a special Christmas gift. Watch the video in the player above!