Mom of daughter in need of hearing aids gets a Secret Santa surprise - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Keslynn and Jaiden have two daughters. They are young parents and Jaiden has been in college while working full time to support their family.

Keslynn has recently taken on a third job because their oldest daughter needs hearing aids. Keslynn is partially deaf and Kinsley has recently developed hearing loss as well. They have been working on signing but are also saving every possible penny to purchase hearing aids.

Secret Santa asked if we could find Keslynn and surprise them with a Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!