Mother of 7 who went blind and lost her memory after surgery gets a special Secret Santa surprise - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Stephanie and Ron recently moved to Pocatello from Nebraska with their seven children. With high hopes for the future, they started a business together with Stephanie, a gifted stylist, cutting hair.

Shortly after opening the business, Stephanie was diagnosed with a mass in her brain that needed surgery. During her recovery, things took a bad turn. While fighting for her life, Stephanie suffered major trauma to her brain, leaving her blind. But even more astounding and overwhelming, she lost the last 20 years of her memory.

Stephanie remembers dating Ron, but not their marriage or the birth of their children. Because she cannot see, she is completely reliant on others to care for her as she learns to cope every day.

In the midst of all this, Ron has been trying to keep things going while taking care of Stephanie and his children.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Stephanie and Ron a visit with an early Christmas gift. Watch the surprise in the video player above.