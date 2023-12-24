Pocatello man charged with felony after attempting to evade weed bust - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say fled a traffic stop, but was later caught and found to be in possession of marijuana, faces a felony charge.

James Michael Martin, 31, has been charged with a felony for eluding an officer and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

While patrolling near the 900 block of Pocatello Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, a Pocatello police officer saw a vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed,” according to an affidavit of probable cause. The vehicle was estimated to be going around 50 mph in a 35-mph zone while swerving between lanes.

When the officer made a U-turn to pursue the vehicle, it accelerated.

While pursuing the car, the officer saw the driver turn onto East Center Street, stick his arm out the driver’s side window and wave.

The car sped back up and ran a red light at the intersection of East Center Street and South 4th Avenue, almost being hit by a passing pickup truck.

The officer ended their pursuit when the vehicle was still pulling away from the pursuing officer, who was going 65 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Using the license plate, officers went to the registered owner’s home and found the vehicle — a red Ford Escape. Officers blocked the Ford in the driveway of the home.

Martin, who was non-compliant at first, exited the vehicle and was questioned by officers. He reportedly admitted to driving the Ford and evading officers.

While Martin was being questioned, a narcotics K9 was allowed to walk around the Ford and indicated the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and a substance that was tested and returned a presumptive positive for marijuana.

Martin was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. He posted a $5,000 bond four days later.

Though Martin has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Martin would face up to seven years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline.