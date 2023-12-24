Police say social media post showing Rexburg stabbing victim is a hoax - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A facebook post claiming an unidentified teen had been stabbed and left to die by the side of the road in Rexburg is a hoax, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The post has a picture of a teen girl in the hospital, with a plea for help identifying her.

“We urgently need assistance in identifying a young woman who was robbed, stabbed and left for dead by the side of the road in Rexburg,” the post reads.

The post goes on to claim the girl is in a coma and can’t be identified by law enforcement and asks people to share the post.

“It has come to our attention that a post is circulating on social media about an unknown young woman who was found robbed and left for dead in Rexburg. The post states that deputies are attempting to ID the young woman. THIS IS A HOAX/SPAM/SPOOF,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in its own Facebook post.

A reverse image search reveals the photo in the post is actually a news story from 2016 that originated in Cedar City, Utah.

A request for information such as this will always go through official channels, Captain Mike Courtney, spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s office, tells EastIdahoNews.com.