Seniors experience traditional Christmas with live tree - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — The Homestead Senior Living brought the magic of the holiday season to its residents by organizing a heartwarming outing to chop down a real Christmas tree.

Residents of The Homestead, accompanied by staff, embarked on a festive adventure into the woods, where they were greeted by the enchanting aroma of evergreen and the crisp winter air.

“We believe in creating meaningful experiences for our residents. Though a fake tree probably would have been easier, they wanted to embrace the timeless tradition of selecting and chopping down a live Christmas tree, so that’s what we did!” said Heather Luthy, one of the activities directors at The Homestead Senior Living.

The residents, many of whom have cherished memories of selecting Christmas trees with their families in the past, were delighted to relive the tradition. Th shared stories of their favorite ornaments and holiday traditions as they searched for their perfect tree to send Blake out to cut down for them.

Once the perfect tree was chosen, residents cheered Blake & Heather on while they cut and loaded up their new cherished tree. Once they made it back to the Homesteads Independent Living Clubhouse, they decorated it while singing Christmas carols.

The Homestead Senior Living is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its residents by fostering a sense of community, engagement, and fulfillment. Through thoughtful and festive activities like the Christmas tree outing, the community continues to prioritize the well-being and happiness of its residents, making the holiday season truly special for everyone involved.