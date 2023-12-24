She and her teacher were called out of class to receive an unexpected gift from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Scarleth and her family moved to Idaho Falls from Guatemala less than a year ago with nothing. She lives with her mom and brother with her uncle in a small apartment.

This month Scarleth’s adult sister, brother-in-law, 8-year-old nephew and 7-month-old niece will be moving in with them as well. They are in desperate need of the most basic necessities that many of us take for granted.

Secret Santa asked if we could find Scarleth and surprise her with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!