She was expecting a friend to visit when we showed up with gifts from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

In 2019, Ryan had a stroke and was not expected to live. Doctors told Jenni to take him to a facility in Utah where she worked with his therapists and doctors. She has tirelessly stayed by Ryan’s side until he was able to go home.

Before the stroke, Ryan had just finished school and got a job at the American Falls hospital as their CT Tech and X-ray Tech. In order to take the job, they had to live within a certain range of the hospital. They bought a house that needed some repairs, knowing that his income would be able to cover these expenses. Ryan is not able to hold a job now. Jenni decided to start online courses towards a medical degree.

Jenni makes sure all of Ryan’s needs are met. Jenni does it with a good attitude and is always finding time for her neighbors and extended family.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Jenni and Ryan a visit with an early Christmas gift. Watch the surprise in the video player above!