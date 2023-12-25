Single mom whose teenage son unexpectedly died in his sleep gets a touching surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Cecilia is totally dedicated to her work and family. She recently purchased her first vehicle after riding public transportation to and from her job. Rain, snow or shine – she would make it to work.

Cecilia is a single mom of three boys. Her oldest son just left for a mission. Just a few weeks ago, Cecilia went to wake her 15-year-old son to go out to breakfast but found that he had passed away in his sleep. This is any parent’s worst nightmare, especially right before the holidays.

Secret Santa asked if we could find Cecilia and surprise her with an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above.