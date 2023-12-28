We found this single mom of 6 at the DMV and gave her a huge surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Crystal is a single mom to six children and works very hard to provide for her family.

A few months ago, three of her children were involved in a car crash when another car pulled out in front of them. There were minor injuries, but their car was totaled. The vehicle was her daughter’s, who Crystal relies on heavily to transport the other children while she is at work.

Crystal never asks for help or complains, but she doesn’t have the money to replace this car. She is a good person in every way, works extremely hard, has a son on a mission, and really tries to get by on her own.

Secret Santa asked if we could track Crystal down and surprise her. It took some work, but we finally found her at the DMV. Check out the surprise in the video player above.