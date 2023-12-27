We tried several times and finally caught these new parents to give them a Secret Santa gift - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Justus is an incredibly kind, giving person. He and his wife, Jessica, have had a few hardships recently.

They just had their first baby, a daughter named Maddie, about three months ago. She was having a difficult time keeping food down and a few weeks ago, they rushed her to the ER.

It turns out her stomach was completely twisted and during emergency surgery, they also found a hole in her diaphragm, which doctors were able to fix.

Justus was unable to work for that first week as they have been staying in the hospital with her. He is now back to work but Maddie has been in and out of the hospital. He and Jessica switch off who sleeps on the chair and the bed in the hospital, which is extremely uncomfortable especially for Justus because he is 6’10”.

Secret Santa asked us to track Justus and Jessica down. It took a few visits but we finally caught up with them! Check out the surprise in the video player above.