Weather to blame for power outages - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Several power outages left over 2,100 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the dark Saturday morning.

The power went out at about 4:30 a.m., Tiffany Erickson from Rocky Mountain Power told EastIdahoNews.com. The outage was caused by a fuse blowing on a transmitter at a substation, she said.

Erickson didn’t know the exact location of the affected substation. However, witnesses in the Sugar City area report seeing a flash that lit up the night sky. Erickson confirmed that a fuse blowing would do that.

As of Saturday morning, Rocky Mountain Power doesn’t know what caused the fuse to blow.

There were several smaller outages in the area around the same time, Erickson said. These were all weather-related.

Crews had reported snow, sleet and wind in the area. These conditions, she said, can damage lines.

“We were anticipating this,” Erickson said. “We had crews lined up and ready to go.”

Power was restored just after 7 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Power encourages customers who experience an outage to report it. You can do so on the company’s website or by texting OUT to 759677.