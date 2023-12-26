Wife of man burned in serious accident gets surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Kim has been a rock for many people, especially her family this year.

In February, her husband Travis was involved in a horrible accident while driving a truck in the oil fields. A fire started and spread to his semi, which resulted in Travis being engulfed in flames. He was the only person there and was able to call 911.

Kim flew out and spent weeks with him at a hospital burn unit leaving their three kids home with family members. Travis has had countless surgeries and many skin grafts.

Since Travis has been released, Kim drives him from St. Anthony to Idaho Falls several times a week for therapy and doctor visits. Therapy could last another two years.

Kim always has a positive attitude and looks to the bright side of life.

Secret Santa asked if we could surprise Kim and Travis with a Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!