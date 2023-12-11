World record set at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for most people skiing and riding in jeans - East Idaho News

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — A world record was set over the weekend at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for the most people skiing and riding in jeans.

A bluebird sky greeted blue jeans-clad participants — 3,114 of them — for the Resort’s first-ever “Ski In Jeans Day.”

“The base area at Teton Village teemed with visitors wearing festive outfits for the occasion. Blue jeans dominated, followed by a healthy amount of jean jackets and denim skirts, as well as an occasional pair of jorts,” a news release from the resort says. “Participants filed through an arch set up at the base area to be officially counted for the new world record, which smashed the old mark of 102, set by visitors at The Remarkables Ski Area in New Zealand earlier this year.”

A winter storm in the Tetons dumped 19 inches of snow during the previous 48 hours, bringing the Resort’s season total to 122 inches.

“This is the perfect way to kick off the winter season, and it’s a day that everyone at the resort will remember,” said Ned Wonson, Director of Marketing. “The participation was fantastic. People came in from all over the country for this event, and the atmosphere around the resort couldn’t be more ecstatic.”