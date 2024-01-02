2 ISP troopers injured after crash involving wrong-way driver near American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Two Idaho State Police troopers and a Pocatello woman were taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on Interstate 86 between Pocatello and American Falls.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, according to an ISP news release.

ISP was assisting Power County Sheriff’s deputies in pursuing a 2002 Dodge Caravan that had fled an attempted traffic stop. During the chase, the Dodge turned around and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes before colliding head-on with an ISP patrol vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge, a 35-year-old woman, and two troopers were transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The release says the woman was later arrested.

Both westbound lanes were blocked for several hours but have since been cleared.

Pocatello police are handling the investigation, the release says.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide more information about the crash as it becomes available.