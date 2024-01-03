A win for Idaho potatoes: Idaho officials talk recent trade mission to Mexico - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Following a ban that prevented the crop from entering most of Mexico until 2022, Idaho officials in a recent trade mission were eager to spotlight the state’s cherished pride and joy: fresh potatoes.

The Idaho Department of Commerce, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture and 20 Idaho businesses joined the Idaho Gov. Brad Little in November for a five-day trade mission to Mexico City.

In a press release, Little said the trade mission allowed Idaho businesses to forge important connections with Mexican businesses, reinforcing Idaho’s trade partnership with Mexico.

“These interactions not only solidified the state’s economic ties but also paved the way for fresh opportunities in trade and investment, contributing to the ongoing enhancement of Idaho’s economy,” Little said.

During the trade mission, Idaho officials met with Mexican trade representatives, researchers specializing in corn and wheat, a mining and infrastructure company, as well as Walmart representatives from Mexico and Central America. Additionally, Idaho officials had the opportunity to explore Central de Abastos, a vast wholesale market in Mexico City.

While all the businesses involved in the mission represented the state’s agricultural sector, Idaho officials ensured that potatoes remained at the forefront of their priorities during the mission.

Mexico is a key market for Idaho potatoes, State Department of Agriculture director says

Idaho State Department of Agriculture director, Chanel Tewalt, told the Sun that Mexico is an important market for potatoes.

“Mexico based on the size of the country and its demand, we know that it is a wonderful market to try to work on,” she said. “But recently, the U.S. and Mexico have settled on some trade restrictions on potatoes, and so this is the first year where we have broader access to the Mexican market.”

According to data from the Department of Agriculture, Idaho agricultural exports to Mexico were worth $167 million in 2022, making it the state’s second biggest trading partner for agriculture, just behind Canada.

Part of that is because Mexico is a top beer producer, making barley – a top Idaho agricultural product – an important ingredient in the manufacturing process.

Idaho State Department of Agriculture director Chanel Tewalt and Idaho Gov. Brad Little stand next to Idaho potatoes at Central de Abastos, a produce market in Mexico City. (Courtesy of Idaho State Department of Agriculture)

Tewalt also said Idaho had a record-breaking potato harvest in 2023, so securing outlets for Idaho potatoes was an important goal during the trade mission.

“You truly cannot overstate the importance of having a governor lead those types of efforts,” she said. “The governor is the face of our state, and it means so much for him to be there personally representing farmers and ranchers, and it means a lot to our trading partners to see that level of commitment from the state.”

Trade mission represents milestone in establishing potato presence in Mexico

Ross Johnson, the Idaho Potato Commission’s vice president of retail and international, told the Sun that the recent trade mission marked a significant milestone in establishing a presence in Mexico for Idaho potatoes.

Prior to 2022, fresh potatoes were only allowed within the first 26 kilometers along the Mexican border. While frozen and dehydrated potatoes had approval for entry into Mexico, transporting fresh potatoes beyond that boundary was prohibited. But in June 2022, Mexico changed its stance and began accepting fresh potato imports, a decision influenced by pressure from the National Potato Council and the Idaho Department of Agriculture.

“We were able to convince Mexico that U.S. potatoes would not be detrimental to their economic well-being,” Johnson said.

And as of Dec. 19, according to the State Department of Agriculture, Idaho has seen a 60% increase in potato exports to Mexico from 2022 to 2023.

Johnson said that the trade mission was especially important to boost avenues for potato farmers to send their products.

“Every year, farmers have to make a decision on planting potatoes or not, and I think that’s a big responsibility that we, as the Idaho Potato Commission have,” he said. “We need to ensure those avenues for sales for their products so that they can feel comfortable investing their time and energy into creating world famous Idaho potatoes.”

20 Idaho businesses involved in Mexico trade mission

Below is a complete list of the 20 businesses that joined Little, the Department of Commerce and the Department of Agriculture during the trade mission: