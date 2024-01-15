Another wind chill warning has been issued, but is warmth on the horizon? - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Consider staying indoors during the mornings, dressing in layers, and being aware of frostbite. A wind chill warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Pocatello for midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“Tonight is the coldest night. Just about everybody in eastern Idaho will get below zero. There might be a few spots like around Burley or close to the Utah border that stays around zero or 1 or 2 degrees,” said Andrew McKaughan, a meteorologist with NWS, on Monday.

In areas like Island Park and Dubois, dangerously cold wind chills are expected to be as low as 30 below zero.

“Just be safe out there. If you are going out tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, it’s going to be quite cold. Be sure to bundle up,” McKaughan said.

Mud Lake, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Bancroft, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton, Driggs, Victor and Swan Valley could see wind chills as low as 25 below zero, according to the warning.

Snow is also in the forecast this week.

“There will be another system that comes through probably during the overnight hours Wednesday morning and into the day Wednesday. That’s our next round,” McKaughan said. “Snowfall amounts are probably 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations — our valleys — and then 4 to 8 inches maybe across the higher terrains.”

As for the cold temperatures, there is some relief in sight.

“After that Wednesday system, it does look like our temperatures start to warm up in the later part of the week. It should rise above freezing for daytime highs everywhere. Maybe upper 30s, low 40s, so there is some warmer weather on the horizon by the looks of it,” he added.