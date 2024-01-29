Blackfoot School District lifts shelter-in-place after police search for suspect - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A shelter-in-place has been lifted in Blackfoot School District 55 after police were searching for a suspect Monday.

“Under advisement of the Blackfoot Police Department, Blackfoot High School and I.T. Stoddard Elementary have been put into shelter-in-place protocol due to an outside issue currently taking place. Blackfoot Heritage Sixth grade has also been added to the shelter-in-place,” a post on social media said from the district.

The three schools are in close proximity.

The protocol went into place around 11:25 a.m., according to Blackfoot School District spokeswoman Ronna Park. It lifted just after 12 p.m.

According to Blackfoot Police, state probation was attempting to arrest one of their probationers and they ran.

Park said parents were notified about the shelter-in-place.

She explained a shelter-in-place is where kids stay in classes as normal.

“They just won’t go outside for recess or lunch. The doors are already locked anyways but nobody would be allowed in … it just keeps the kids in the building,” Park said.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more information becomes available.