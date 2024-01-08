Blaze at Ammon restaurant causes $200,000 in damage, fire officials say - East Idaho News

AMMON — Firefighters in Ammon fought a structure fire at a popular restaurant in Ammon on Monday.

The structure fire happened right before 11:20 a.m. at Texas Roadhouse at 2535 South 25th East in Ammon. By about 12:30 p.m., the flames were out.

Bonneville County Fire District No. 1 Ammon Division Capt. Jon Molbert told EastIdahoNews.com that engines have responded, and more are on the way. Molbert said there are reports that the fire started in the attic, with heavy smoke coming out of the roof.

Ricardo Garcia, one of the managers, said the fire started in an exhaust hood in the attic. The cause is unknown.

Someone driving by called in and reported the fire, Molbert added.

Texas Roadhouse is not typically open until 4 p.m., and some employees were inside preparing for the day when the fire broke out, firefighters said, but there were no injuries.

Ammon Fire Marshal Keith Banda Damage estimates the damage to be $200,000.

It’s unknown when the restaurant will reopen, but managers are optimistic that it will be soon.