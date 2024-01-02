Body of missing 16-year-old recovered from the Snake River - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The body of a missing 16-year-old boy has been recovered from the Snake River near the American Falls Reservoir.

Jayden Jensen of Pocatello disappeared into the river about 300 yards north of the American Falls Reservoir on Dec. 6, while he was duck hunting with a group of friends.

Despite several weeks of intense searching by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Jensen family, and many local volunteers, authorities called off the official search due to increasing harsh winter weather conditions. However, some volunteer efforts continued alongside the family.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the body has been recovered by a group of local volunteers:

“Earlier today we received a call from local volunteers (who wish to remain anonymous) that have been working with Jayden’s family near where the incident occurred. They have been battling the ice and the poor road conditions.

Recently, they were able to procure the donated use of an underwater drone that was nimble and maneuverable enough to navigate some of the more difficult areas. Thankfully, this was a recipe for success. Jayden was located on the bottom of the river channel and brought to the surface. He was near perfectly preserved.

The coroner’s office then responded with us and we were able to be near the family when the longed after moment of closure was finally here.

On behalf of the family, we would like to thank every single person that had a role and put effort into bringing Jayden home. That’s from the initial day until today, the day his Grandmother’s Birthday wish came true. There were countless man hours, thoughts, and prayers from far and wide. This incident brought us all together, but it was time.

May Jayden rest in peace, and may his legacy live on through us all.”

Bingham County Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker tells EastIdahoNews.com it was great to see the community support the Jensen family.

“The silver lining to this incident was seeing the overwhelming support of the community and having the opportunity to brush shoulders with Jayden’s friends and family,” Nebeker said. “They are strong, remarkable people that have no quit in them. May this bring them the peace and closure they all deserve.”

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Jensen family for comment on the recovery. This article will be updated if we receive responses.