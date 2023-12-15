Community, searchers still determined in effort to find and recover Jayden Jensen - East Idaho News

POCATELLO —- There’s no good news to share about the search for Jayden Jensen, officials reported this week.

Search and Rescue crews have been trying to find and recover the Pocatello teen for over a week after he went under the water in the McTucker Ponds area, north of American Falls Reservoir on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

On Thursday morning, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported ice had blanketed portions of American Falls Reservoir, including the boat launch they have been using. The teams have been utilizing sonar that is deployed on boats. The ice, officials said, would hinder their efforts.

It is just one more challenge in a long list that the multi-agency recovery effort has faced. Mud, snow and ice made going difficult early on. Crews have dealt with severe winds and cold water temperatures, too. Reportedly, a moose was on the shore during Thursday’s search, acting aggressively toward searchers on foot.

Although the elements ended up being manageable on Thursday and crews reportedly had a “good muster,” they returned empty-handed Thursday night.

Jayden was duck hunting with friends on Dec. 6. He went into the water wearing waders to retrieve a duck and slipped, disappearing beneath the surface. His friends went into the water after him, but they weren’t able to find and rescue Jayden.

The 16-year-old hasn’t surfaced yet, but the community’s support and crews’ determination haven’t lagged.

“Efforts and support from the family and community are still strong,” officials said in an update posted on Facebook.

Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com the support shown by the community has been “overwhelming.”

Earlier this week, Tooleys delivered breakfast burritos as well as lunch; Bingham Healthcare sent Dominoes Pizza; and Texas Roadhouse provided dinner to search teams. Last week, it was Donavan Harrington who brought Burger King to the search teams, and Stoke’s Markets chipped in food, too.

Idaho Coffee Company held an auction on a $100 gift card to help raise funds. Several winners donated the card back to the auction to keep it going. Friday afternoon, owners announced around $1,700 had been raised. Additionally, customers had been dropping off gift cards, gas cards and monetary donations all week.

Idaho Coffee Company will continue as an official drop-off location for donations at the request of Jayden’s father, Shawn Jensen, they said.

From food to funds, people are determined to help bring Jayden home.

The list of people, organizations and businesses that have helped the effort is long – and growing. The Jensen family keeps it updated on their Facebook page Bringing Jayden Home. From businesses and individuals donating money, to the professionals and volunteers helping in the search – no small effort has gone unnoticed.

“We sincerely appreciate your generosity and we are truly humbled by this community bonding together and helping us so completely in our time of need,” the family said in a Facebook post yesterday. “The kindness has been overwhelming.”

Although rescuers discouraged volunteer searchers in the early hours and days of Jayden’s accident, Jayden’s family regularly puts out the call for help these days. They are urging anyone who can come out and help to do so.

Shawn Jensen searching for Jayden. | Courtesy of the Jensen family

“We’ve all been brought to tears several times by witnessing the amazing strength and courage that Shawn and Erin have,” Nebeker said of Jayden’s parents’ involvement in the search.

The command post for searchers has been set up at Willow Bay RV Resort in American Falls. The mayor has given the family permission to use it as long as needed. Anyone joining the search should check in there.

“This is definitely a tragedy,” Nebeker said. “But if you look closely, there’s also the true Christmas spirit weeks ahead of its celebration.”