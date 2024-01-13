CEI reports another significant increase in enrollment - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) had a 14.4 percent increase in credit student enrollment for the 2024 spring semester, the college reports. Enrollment for the spring semester is expected to continue to rise as Early College high school students continue to enroll over the coming weeks, the college said in a news release Friday.

“At a time when many educational institutions nationwide are facing challenges with decreasing enrollment numbers, CEI stands out as a model for growth,” college officials said in the news release.

Since transitioning to a community college in 2017, CEI has seen a 244 percent increase in its total credit student headcount. Enrollment has consistently expanded each academic year, from 1,008 credit students in 2017 to 3,468 in fiscal year 2023.

“I am thrilled by the remarkable growth CEI has undergone since becoming a community college in 2017,” Rick Aman, CEI President, stated. “We take pride in our commitment to open enrollment, affordability and the delivery of exceptional, skills-based training.”

Beginning in the fall of 2024, CEI anticipates the trend to continue as the Idaho LAUNCH program is implemented. Idaho LAUNCH is a grant initiative. It gives 2024 graduating seniors in Idaho the chance to have 80 percent of their tuition and fees covered at eligible institutions, up to a maximum amount of $8,000.

“CEI’s dedication to providing accessible and affordable education is evident in its exceptionally low tuition rate of just $140 per credit,” the release stated.

The college is committed to delivering industry-relevant, in-demand education. It has a 97 percent placement rate in Career and Technical Education programs.

“At CEI, every graduate is equipped to transform lives, forging a path not only for themselves but also for future generations,” college officials said.