Century High senior dreams of being an attorney, senator - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Kaybree Ozburn is a senior at Century High School in Pocatello. She is a member of her school government and dreams of one day being a member of the U.S. Government.

Ozburn told EastIdahoNews.com that she is “leaning toward” an education in criminology — and a, perhaps short, career as a criminal attorney.

“I’ve been interested in learning about crime my whole entire life,” she said.

During a college sociology class, Ozburn enjoyed learning about “deviance theories” — what causes people to commit crimes. Add that to the fact that she enjoys taking on leadership roles — including positions in student government since she was eligible as a sixth grader — and a run at the United States Senate is something of a calling for Ozburn.

The sociology class she took at Century was just one of many college courses she has taken in high school. In fact, when she graduates this spring she will do so having already earned an Associates Degree.

As a junior, Ozburn took just one non-dual-credit class the entire year — a ceramics class, because she is also a bit of an artists.

She draws, writes (she’s currently working on a novel), acts in the theater and drama club and plays two instruments — piano and guitar.

“I try to be very well-rounded, which gets you a lot of points with scholarships and stuff like that,” Ozburn said.

Asked where the wide range of passions comes from, Ozburn credited the love for reading she developed as a small child.

After graduation, Ozburn plans to attend the University of Utah, both for her undergrad studies and her law degree. It will be the first time she has lived outside of southeastern Idaho — something that excites her in and of itself.

Asked how far she would like to take her political endeavors, Ozburn said the dream ends at the top.

Like many other children, Ozburn had dreams of being U.S. President while on the playground. She would tell her friends, “Guys, I’m going to be the first female President.”

But the White House would be the dream either way, she said.